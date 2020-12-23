Trump Administration Close to Landing Deal With Pfizer to Provide More Vaccines - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Trump administration is close to finalizing a deal with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to purchase more coronavirus vaccines, the New York Times reported citing people familiar with the negotiations.

The report said on Tuesday that the deal includes Pfizer providing 70 million doses from April through June in the United States in exchange for broader access to manufacturing supplies through the Defense Production Act.

Pfizer has already been contracted to provide the United States with 100 million doses by the end of March.

The report said, according to obtained documents, Pfizer has asked the Trump administration since September to grant it more access to supplies and raw materials needed to make the vaccine so that it could meet the demand.

The agreement could be announced as early as Wednesday, the report added.

An estimated 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered this week throughout the United States, including on Christmas Day, according to US officials.