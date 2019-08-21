Trump Administration Considers Allowing States, Cities to Deny Entry to Refugees - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Trump administration is considering letting US states and cities deny entry to refugees approved for resettlement in the United States media reported on Wednesday.

State and local jurisdictions will be able to refuse to take in refugees approved for resettlement in the United States, forcing the Federal government to look for another location to place them, NBC news said citing a copy of the draft executive order it obtained.

The proposal is currently being reviewed by lawyers and officials at other federal agencies, the report said.

The report added that refugee rights organizations have favored relocating refugees in the United States in areas where there are already refugees of the same country in order to create a sense of community.