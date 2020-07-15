Trump Administration Considers China Biggest Threat in Case of Re-Election - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Trump administration would consider the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to be the biggest threat to US national security during a potential second term if Presidential Donald Trump is reelected in November, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"If you ask me what is the biggest challenge going to be for the second term from national security prospective, it certainly going to be the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said during a press conference.

Pompeo noted that the White House has been very much focused on China since the beginning of the Trump Presidency as the previous Obama administration refused to secure the freedom of the American people from the threat of the CCP.

"President Trump has told our team that we need to do everything to preserve that freedom and push back to make sure that we have fair and reciprocal relationship with Chinese Communist Party," he said.

Pompeo also said it would be "truly an honor" if Trump was to ask him to continue serving as Secretary of State during a second term.