Trump Administration Delays Secondary Russia Sanctions Over Skripal Poisoning - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Trump administration has yet to sign off on a package of secondary sanctions against Russia over the March 2018 poisoning of former double spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury , England, the media reported on Thursday.

The State and Treasury departments finalized a proposed sanctions package in March, but top White House officials have yet to approve the measures despite having agreed earlier with UK intelligence that Moscow was responsible for the poisoning, The Hill reported.

The report cited an unnamed former administration official as saying that the options have been ready to go for several months and senior administration officials have not made the decision or given the green light to roll them out.

In addition, Bloomberg reported that the White House had received the sanctions package at the end of March and the State and Treasury departments were waiting for the White House to sign off.

UK officials identified the poison as the nerve agent Novichok, which had been produced by the former Soviet Union, while Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement, claiming that the Novichok had also been made in England during the Cold War.

Both Sergei and Yulia Skripal were released from a hospital following weeks in intensive care after the incident.