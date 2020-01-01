UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Demands Immediate Release Of Jailed Chinese Pastor - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Trump administration has called on Beijing to immediately release jailed Christian Pastor Wang Yi, who has been sentenced to a nine year jail sentence, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"We are alarmed that Pastor Wang Yi, leader of the Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, was tried in secret and sentenced to nine years in prison in connection to his peaceful advocacy for religious freedom," Ortagus said on Tuesday. "We call for his immediate and unconditional release.

"

Pastor Wang was originally arrested with dozens of other congregants on December 9, 2018, during a massive crackdown on Chengdu's largest unregistered church, the statement said.

"This is yet another example of Beijing's intensification of repression of Chinese Christians and members of other religious groups," Ortagus said.

The statement called on Beijing to uphold its international commitments and promises made in its own constitution to promote religious freedom for all individuals.

