Trump Administration Ends Legal Status For Over 500,000 Migrants, Directs To Leave By April 24

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 01:08 PM

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) The Trump administration on Monday announced the termination of legal status for more than 500,000 migrants.

The administration directed the immigrants to leave the country by April 24.

According to the US news agency, this decision primarily affects citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, who had entered the United States under former President Joe Biden’s immigration program.

President Donald Trump launched what is being described as the largest deportation campaign in US history, with a particular focus on removing migrants from Latin American countries.

The decision will be enforced through a presidential order set to be issued on Tuesday.

The affected individuals would lose their legal protection 30 days after the order is published in the Federal Register.

Under the presidential directive, those who fail to secure an alternative immigration status must leave the US by April 24.

The immigration advocacy group Welcome US has urged affected individuals to immediately consult an immigration attorney to explore legal options for remaining in the country.

It may be mentioned here that under the CHNV program, launched in January 2023, up to 30,000 migrants per month from these countries were granted temporary residence in the U.S. for two years. However, the Trump administration has now decided to terminate the program, potentially affecting thousands of families.

