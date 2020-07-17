UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Exempts European Students From COVID-19 Travel Ban - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) International students from Europe are exempt from US travel restrictions imposed due to concerns with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a memo the State Department sent Congress.

The report said on Thursday that foreign students from Europe, including some family members of visa holders in the United States, are exempt from a travel ban placed on the region in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The United States has travel restrictions placed on the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Iran, and Brazil.

The European Union has also taken similar action and barred Americans from visiting the bloc due to the high rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States.

The United States leads the world in confirmed cases and deaths. As of Thursday evening, the United States has more than 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 138,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

