Trump Administration Expecting Reinstatement of UN Sanctions on Iran on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The Trump administration is expecting UN sanctions to be reinstated on Iran at 00:00 GMT on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced back in late August that Washington had triggered the 30-day process to restore almost all UN sanctions on Tehran, due to Iran's failure to "uphold its mission" to maintain peace and security.

Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams reiterated these sentiments on Wednesday, telling reporters that Washington expects all the measures to be reimposed.

The UK, France, and Germany have come out against the United States' deadline to reinstate the punitive measures. In a letter sent to the UN Security Council, the three European countries said that sanctions relief, which was agreed as part of a 2015 nuclear deal that limited Iran's nuclear capabilities, would remain in force beyond Sunday.