WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The US Justice Department has a lot of evidence that the far-left anti-fascist movement Antifa is behind the unrest that has erupted across the United States, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Monday.

"With Antifa, I think it's important to note that they are a big element of this protest.... We have ample evidence that DOJ [Department of Justice] has received indicating that Antifa is responsible for that unrest," McEnany said.

On Sunday, US Attorney General William Barr blamed anti-fascists for hijacking otherwise peaceful anti-racism rallies and promised they would be hunted down by the FBI.

This comes after President Donald Trump said the US government would designate Antifa, a loosely affiliated group without national leadership, as a terrorist organization after repeatedly blaming the "radical left" for stoking unrest over George Floyd's death.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has argued that Trump did not have legal authority for labeling Antifa as a terrorist group.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25 after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting.