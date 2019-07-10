Trump Administration Has Firm Intentions to Conduct Immigration Raids - Senior US Official

The Trump administration is still planning to conduct immigration raids throughout the United States but will not provide further details, Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cucinnelli said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Trump administration is still planning to conduct immigration raids throughout the United States but will not provide further details, Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cucinnelli said on Wednesday.

"They're absolutely going to happen ... we're not going to say [when]," Cucinnelli told reporters at the White House.

President Donald Trump on Friday said mass raids and deportations would begin "fairly soon."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups in 10 US cities in late June. But Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks to allow time for reaching a solution with Democratic members of Congress.

ICE has previously said it will not comment on any planned operations due to the sensitivity of the matter.