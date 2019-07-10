UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Has Firm Intentions To Conduct Immigration Raids - Senior US Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

Trump Administration Has Firm Intentions to Conduct Immigration Raids - Senior US Official

The Trump administration is still planning to conduct immigration raids throughout the United States but will not provide further details, Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cucinnelli said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Trump administration is still planning to conduct immigration raids throughout the United States but will not provide further details, Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cucinnelli said on Wednesday.

"They're absolutely going to happen ... we're not going to say [when]," Cucinnelli told reporters at the White House.

President Donald Trump on Friday said mass raids and deportations would begin "fairly soon."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups in 10 US cities in late June. But Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks to allow time for reaching a solution with Democratic members of Congress.

ICE has previously said it will not comment on any planned operations due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States June Congress Citizenship

Recent Stories

CDA removes encroachments from Margalla Town

3 minutes ago

455,000 students from UAE take part in Arab Readin ..

36 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner West reviews arrangements of E ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 10 July 2019

3 minutes ago

NH&MP organizes plantation event Green Pakistan

3 minutes ago

60,000 Pakistani kids born with congenital heart d ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.