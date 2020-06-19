Trump Administration Has No Plans Now to Lift Travel Restrictions With EU - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his administration have no plans at present to remove the travel restrictions imposed on European Union countries to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Friday.

"He monitors the data constantly, has no plans now to lifting those," McEnany said. "But it's ultimately the decision of the president, he is guided by data and the safety and health of the American people."

On February 2, the Trump administration banned incoming flights from China just as the novel coronavirus outbreak began to affect the United States.

The administration later expanded the embargo to include flights from countries in Europe and Iran.

The bulk of the world's novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Europe. On Friday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control announced that 1.5 million cases have been reported in the European Union, the countries of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.

The World Health Organization has put the total number of reported novel coronavirus cases worldwide at 8.2 million of which an excess of 2.5 million cases in Europe.