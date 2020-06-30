Trump Administration Hopes for In-Person G7 Summit in 2020 - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Trump administration expects that the next summit gathering of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations will be held in-person this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"In person, yeah.

Can't really say yet: Stay tuned," Kudlow said when asked if the G7 leaders would hold their regular annual gathering this year despite the ongoing global pandemic.

The G7 is composed of the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

The US economy was still experiencing "a V-shaped" economic recovery from the measures imposed to slow the spread of the virus, Kudlow added.