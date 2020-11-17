MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Donald Trump administration intends to designate Yemen's Iran-backed Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement as a terrorist organization, The Foreign Policy reported citing diplomatic sources.

Such a move could disrupt international efforts to render assistance to Yemen and UN-brokered peace efforts.

The UN and international humanitarian organizations have tried to dissuade the US administration from these plans, but the decision is apparently imminent, the US news publication said.