Trump Administration Intends To Designate Yemen's Houthis As Terrorists - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Donald Trump administration intends to designate Yemen's Iran-backed Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement as a terrorist organization, The Foreign Policy reported citing diplomatic sources.

Such a move could disrupt international efforts to render assistance to Yemen and UN-brokered peace efforts.

The UN and international humanitarian organizations have tried to dissuade the US administration from these plans, but the decision is apparently imminent, the US news publication said.

