Trump Administration Issued Nearly $700Mln In Duplicate Relief Loans - Inspector General

Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

Trump Administration Issued Nearly $700Mln in Duplicate Relief Loans - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Trump administration sent duplicate Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to more than 4,200 companies, the US Small Business Administration (SBA) inspector general said in a report.

"We determined SBA did not always have sufficient controls in place to detect and prevent duplicate PPP loans," the SBA watchdog said on Monday. "As a result, lenders made more than one PPP loan disbursement to 4,260 borrowers with the same tax identification number and borrowers with the same business name and address. These disbursements totaled about $692 million for PPP loans approved from April 3 through August 9, 2020."

The Trump administration issued two COVID-19 relief packages last year, totaling nearly $4 trillion.

The PPP formed a significant portion of the programs.

Monday's statement by the SBA came as the White House announced that it had tapped Gene Sperling, a veteran economist who served during the Clinton and Obama years, to ensure the American people get the funds they deserve from his administration's just-passed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package.

Sperling's mandate will be to get money out the door quickly from the $1.9 trillion fiscal package that President Joe Biden signed into law last week after acquiring Congress approval, the White House said.

