Trump Administration Issues Rule To Bypass Congress On Certain Arms Exports

Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump Administration Issues Rule to Bypass Congress on Certain Arms Exports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Trump Administration released a new rule on Friday that will allow the Commerce Department to approve certain arms sales to foreign states without congressional authorization.

"Exports of firearms & related items that do not perform an inherently military function or provide the US with a critical military or intelligence advantage ˗ including many articles widely available in US retail outlets ˗ will move to @CommerceGov licensing controls," the State Department said on Twitter.

Under the new rules, firearms such as tanks, rockets, mortars and F-35 fighter jets that perform an inherently military function or provide the United States with a critical military or intelligence advantage will remain under State Department licensing controls, which must be reported to Congress, the department said.

Commerce Department licensing controls do not require congressional approval.

The State Department said the "final" rule would be published in the Federal register next week.

Last week, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the "Prevent Crime and Terrorism Act," to block the rule change. In introducing the bill, Congresswoman Norma Torres accused the Trump administration of making it easier for terrorists, drug cartels, and dictators to buy deadly weapons.

The rule change has long been sought by US firearms manufacturers. Supporters of the measure claim it will cut government red tape and regulatory costs, boosting US exports of small arms and creating jobs at home.

However, the rule change comes amid efforts by US gun control advocates to tighten regulations US firearms sales after mass killings in the United States reached a record high in 2019, according to media reports.

