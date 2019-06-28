Trump Administration Jails for Children 'Do Not Belong in America' - Migrant Rights Group

The Trump administration's practice of detaining migrant children in poor conditions in US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities must come to an end, Border Network for Human Rights Executive Director Fernando Garcia told Sputnik

CLINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Trump administration's practice of detaining migrant children in poor conditions in US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities must come to an end, Border Network for Human Rights Executive Director Fernando Garcia told Sputnik.

A CBP facility in the rural farm town of Clint, Texas, just outside of El Paso, has come under fire and added to a growing concern over the conditions of US migrant detention facilities after lawyers allegedly claim that migrant children were held without enough food, water or any sanitation supplies.

"For us it's important to make it clear, make it a national demand that these jails for children don't belong in America," Garcia said on Thursday. "They need to close it down...[the Trump administration] have just doubled down, they have decided to continue the practice of incarcerating children, separating families, building walls, militarizing the border."

The administration's push, he added, for incarcerating migrant children, separating migrant families, or seeing migrants dying at the border, may lead to a loss of votes for President Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election.

"It [Trump administration] is treating [migrants] like criminals in jails, it is putting children in jails, it is turning back asylum-seekers and violating human rights," Garcia said. "This administration is tainted with blood already unfortunately."

On June 24, a photo of the lifeless bodies of migrant father Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month old daughter Valeria Martinez locked in an embrace on the bank of the Rio Grande in Mexico after they drowned in an attempt to cross the river and enter the United States caused a national outcry against the administration's immigration policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico while they wait for their asylum claims to process.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on states to strengthen efforts in addressing the flow of refugees following the deaths of Alberto and Valeria Martinez.

"This is the reality happening at the border for many, many years," Garcia said. "For the first time we get a picture like that but we have almost 400 migrants dying every year crossing the border and nobody was paying attention. Unfortunately it takes a picture like that to create consciousness, to see the dramatic reality, the human rights crisis at the border."

Moreover, Garcia criticized CBP officials for contradicting reports of migrants being held in inadequate conditions at their detention facilities.

On Wednesday, CBP Chief of Law Enforcement Operations Brian Hastings told the Senate Homeland Security Committee that they were providing migrant children with sanitation supplies and food at the detention facility in Clint, which contradicts reports about the attorneys' allegations.

"They [CBP officials] are misleading American society, "Garcia said. "We two weeks ago released a report. We had almost 50 testimonials with multiple abuses happening inside these detention centers. People were telling us the stories about the denial of medication [and] access to healthcare, no water, no food, sleeping in bad conditions, ice boxes."

These testimonials from migrants are not made up, Garcia stressed.

On Thursday, Congress passed a $4.6 billion humanitarian aid package to address the crisis at the United States' border with Mexico. The bill is headed to the White House for Trump's signature.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.