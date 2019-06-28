UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Jails For Children 'Do Not Belong In America' - Migrant Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:00 PM

Trump Administration Jails for Children 'Do Not Belong in America' - Migrant Rights Group

The Trump administration's practice of detaining migrant children in poor conditions in US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities must come to an end, Border Network for Human Rights Executive Director Fernando Garcia told Sputnik

CLINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Trump administration's practice of detaining migrant children in poor conditions in US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities must come to an end, Border Network for Human Rights Executive Director Fernando Garcia told Sputnik.

A CBP facility in the rural farm town of Clint, Texas, just outside of El Paso, has come under fire and added to a growing concern over the conditions of US migrant detention facilities after lawyers allegedly claim that migrant children were held without enough food, water or any sanitation supplies.

"For us it's important to make it clear, make it a national demand that these jails for children don't belong in America," Garcia said on Thursday. "They need to close it down...[the Trump administration] have just doubled down, they have decided to continue the practice of incarcerating children, separating families, building walls, militarizing the border."

The administration's push, he added, for incarcerating migrant children, separating migrant families, or seeing migrants dying at the border, may lead to a loss of votes for President Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election.

"It [Trump administration] is treating [migrants] like criminals in jails, it is putting children in jails, it is turning back asylum-seekers and violating human rights," Garcia said. "This administration is tainted with blood already unfortunately."

On June 24, a photo of the lifeless bodies of migrant father Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month old daughter Valeria Martinez locked in an embrace on the bank of the Rio Grande in Mexico after they drowned in an attempt to cross the river and enter the United States caused a national outcry against the administration's immigration policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico while they wait for their asylum claims to process.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on states to strengthen efforts in addressing the flow of refugees following the deaths of Alberto and Valeria Martinez.

"This is the reality happening at the border for many, many years," Garcia said. "For the first time we get a picture like that but we have almost 400 migrants dying every year crossing the border and nobody was paying attention. Unfortunately it takes a picture like that to create consciousness, to see the dramatic reality, the human rights crisis at the border."

Moreover, Garcia criticized CBP officials for contradicting reports of migrants being held in inadequate conditions at their detention facilities.

On Wednesday, CBP Chief of Law Enforcement Operations Brian Hastings told the Senate Homeland Security Committee that they were providing migrant children with sanitation supplies and food at the detention facility in Clint, which contradicts reports about the attorneys' allegations.

"They [CBP officials] are misleading American society, "Garcia said. "We two weeks ago released a report. We had almost 50 testimonials with multiple abuses happening inside these detention centers. People were telling us the stories about the denial of medication [and] access to healthcare, no water, no food, sleeping in bad conditions, ice boxes."

These testimonials from migrants are not made up, Garcia stressed.

On Thursday, Congress passed a $4.6 billion humanitarian aid package to address the crisis at the United States' border with Mexico. The bill is headed to the White House for Trump's signature.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

Related Topics

Election Senate Fire United Nations Poor Water Lawyers White House Trump Bank Rio Grande Hastings Lead El Paso United States Mexico February May June Border Congress Criminals 2020 Oscar From Refugee Blood Billion

Recent Stories

Putin, Trump End Their 1.5 Hour-Long Talks on G20 ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Actively Engaged in WTO Reform Talks - Deve ..

18 minutes ago

First G20 Session Makes No Surprise as States Stil ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Economic Development Minister Says Trump S ..

18 minutes ago

Remains of Genoa bridge to be demolished on Friday ..

34 minutes ago

Trump Warns Putin Against Meddling in 2020 US Pres ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.