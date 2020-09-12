UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Looks To Gather DNA Data From US Citizens Sponsoring Immigrants - DHS

Sat 12th September 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Trump administration has proposed gathering DNA data from American citizens sponsoring immigrants in the United States, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a notice on Friday.

"DHS proposes that any applicant, petitioner, sponsor, beneficiary, or individual filing or associated with an immigration benefit or request, including United States citizens, must appear for biometrics collection without regard to age unless DHS waives or exempts the biometrics requirement," the notice, published in the Federal Register, revealed,

The federal government a year ago began to collect DNA of migrants in US custody.

Advocacy groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have opposed the collection of DNA over concerns it will make it easier for the government to surveil and target immigrant communities.

