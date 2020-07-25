Trump Administration Loosens Rules On Lethal Reaper Drone Exports - State Department
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Trump administration has decided to relax rules on the sales of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) with speeds of less than 800 kilometers, including MQ-9 Reapers, Assistant Secretary Bureau of Political-Military Affairs R.
Clarke Cooper told reporters in a telephone press conference on Friday.
The new policy will cover the sale of MQ-9 Repaers capable of lethal air strikes, Cooper said in answer to a question.
"This change, consistent with guidelines overcoming the assumption of denial poses no risk of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Cooper said.