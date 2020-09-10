Trump Administration Manipulated, Politicized Security Intelligence - DHS Whistleblower

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Former Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy has accused Trump administration officials of manipulating, censoring and politicizing the agency's intelligence, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence revealed on Wednesday in a copy of the whistleblower complaint.

Murphy alleges in the complaint, which was submitted to the DHS Inspector General on Tuesday, that White House and DHS officials had asked him on various occasions to manipulate intelligence so that it supported the Trump administration's claims that terrorists were a threat on the southern US border, that Central American countries were dangerous and violent, and that the left-wing Antifa movement or "anarchists" were domestic terrorists.

Moreover, Murphy claims that former senior US officials suppressed intelligence reports about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff sent a letter to Murphy earlier today asking him to appear before the panel for a deposition on September 21.