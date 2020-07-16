UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration May Ban US Entry For Chinese Communist Party Members- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Trump Administration May Ban US Entry for Chinese Communist Party Members- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Banning entry to the United States for members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families over the controversial national security law for Hong Kong is under consideration by US President Donald Trump's administration, media has reported, citing informed sources.

According to The New York Times, the project, which is currently under discussion, may also allow the US government to annul visas of Chinese Communist Party members who are currently in the country, as well as their families, which will entail their expulsion.

There are also proposals being made to limit travel to the United States for Chinese military and executives at state-owned enterprises. Sources note that the details of the plan have not yet been finalized, and Trump may reject it.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he had signed legislation and an Executive Order punishing China for the encroachment on Hong Kong autonomy. He told reporters that he signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which passed unanimously through Congress, and gave him the tools to hold those accountable who suppress freedom.

The Executive Order signed by the president ends US preferential treatment for Hong Kong and will ensure it is treated the same as mainland China.

Washington's move comes in the wake of Beijing's recently approved security law, which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong. On June 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed it into effect.

The legislation has been condemned by the Hong Kong opposition, as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. The new law has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon.

Both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the law would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the recent unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.

