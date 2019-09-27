UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration May Limit US Investments In China's Economy - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:52 PM

The Trump administration considers the possibility of limiting US investors' portfolio flows into China's economy, the US media reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Trump administration considers the possibility of limiting US investors' portfolio flows into China's economy, the US media reported on Friday.

Internal discussions in the Trump administration may lead to undertaking a move that will limit - and affect - multi-billion investments, Bloomberg news reported citing sources familiar with the discussions.

On October 10, the United States and China will hold the next round of trade negotiations in Washington.

In June 2018, the United States imposed a first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond in kind. Since, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of tariffs in what has become a trade war, and are engaged in talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.

Earlier in September, US President Donald Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional 5 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.

