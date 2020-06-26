Trump Administration May Stop Informing Congress on Major Arms Sales - Reports

The Trump administration is holding internal deliberations about possibly ending an almost 40-years-old procedure of notifying Congress of all major US arms sales to other countries, media reported on Thursday

The proposed change was generated by the growing frustration of senior administration officials over the delays and difficulties that members of Congress have imposed in particular on massive planned arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Policy magazine said, citing officials and congressional staff members.

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate have tried to prevent those sales going through, expressing their worries over human rights issues and civilian casualties inflicted by the Saudi-led coalition in its war on Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, the report said.

Under the proposed new procedures, the administration would still send formal notifications to Congress for review, giving lawmakers a chance to block sales in a 30-day period by passing a joint resolution to oppose the arms sales. For close US allies including NATO members, Israel, Japan and Australia the period would be only 15 days.

The longer period practiced over the past 40 years allows legislators and their congressional staffs, the Departments of State and Defense to discuss and resolve their concerns and differing positions on such sales.