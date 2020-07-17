UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Mulls Cutting US Forces In South Korea - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Trump Administration Mulls Cutting US Forces in South Korea - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Pentagon delivered recommendations to the White House on future US military deployments in South Korea that would reduce troop strength below the current 28,500 deployment, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.

The Defense Department's Joint Staff reviewed the structure of American forces in South Korea as part of a broader examination of how to trim military deployments worldwide and in light of a dispute between Seoul and Washington on how much the US ally should contribute, the Journal said.

Trump administration officials declined to spell out contingency plans to shrink the American military in South Korea below the current level of 28,500 U.S. troops and said no decision to reduce the force has been made, the article said.

The US and South Korea have been military allies since the 1950-53 Korean War.

Yielding to administration pressure, Seoul agreed to pay nearly $1 billion in 2019, an increase of more than 8 percent for one year in what the Journal characterized as a stopgap deal.

A subsequent US demand for a five-fold increase in the South Korean contribution led to the current impasse between the two allies, he Journal said.

The Pentagon recommendations coincide with a call by President Donald Trump to pull 9,500 US forces from Germany, of 34,00O now deployed, with other allies including Poland and Lativia having recently offered to permanently host American forces, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Washington Pentagon White House Trump Germany Seoul Poland South Korea North Korea 2019 Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

26 minutes ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

5 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

5 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.