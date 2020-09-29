Trump Administration Must Demand Turkey Stay Out of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Biden

The United States must demand Turkey stay out of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Turkey's F-16 fighter downed an Armenian Su-25 plane.

Ankara has refuted Yerevan's claim, according to media reports.

"With casualties rapidly mounting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Trump Administration needs to call the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan immediately to de-escalate the situation. It must also demand others like Turkey stay out of this conflict," Biden said via Twitter.