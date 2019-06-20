UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Not Discussing Offensive Action Against Iran - US Envoy Hook

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:07 AM

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told the Senate Foreign Relations subcomittee on Wednesday that there are no discussions within the Trump administration about carrying out an offensive military strike against Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told the Senate Foreign Relations subcomittee on Wednesday that there are no discussions within the Trump administration about carrying out an offensive military strike against Iran.

On Monday, the Defense Department announced the United States will deploy an additional 1,000 troops to the middle East after recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"There is no talk of offensive action... it is a defensive move that we have made," Hook said.

Hook emphasized that any action the Trump administration may take against Iran would be lawful.

The United States has in recent weeks stepped up its forces in the Middle East in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called a clear and unmistakable message to Iran. The new US deployments in the region include an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters, according to the Pentagon.

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia of coordinating a campaign to falsely blame Iran for the attacks.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States, but will continue to resist Washington.

