Trump Administration Notifies Congress Of Plan To Sell F-35 Jets To UAE - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:52 PM

Trump Administration Notifies Congress of Plan to Sell F-35 Jets to UAE - Lawmaker

The Trump administration has notified the Congress of its intent to sell F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday

The Trump administration has notified the Congress of its intent to sell F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday.

"This technology would significantly change the military balance in the Gulf and affect Israel's military edge," Engel said. "The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is a game-changing stealth platform boasting advanced strike capability and unique sensor technology. The export of this aircraft requires very careful consideration and Congress must analyze all of the ramifications."

Engel also said the Trump administration's plan was presented to the Foreign Affairs Committee earlier on Thursday with an informal notification.

