Trump Administration Nuclear Security Chief Resigns - Reports

Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Director Lisa Gordon-Hagerty submitted her resignation letter to the White House on Friday, Defense news reported.

Her resignation stemmed from a year of escalating clashes with Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who tried to slash agency funds, the report said, citing senior officials.

Gordon-Hagerty was the first woman ever to run the NNSA when President Donald Trump appointed her to the post in February 2018.

The NNSA is a semi-autonomous Energy Department agency responsible for maintaining the country's nuclear arsenal.

