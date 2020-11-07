Trump Administration Nuclear Security Chief Resigns - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Director Lisa Gordon-Hagerty submitted her resignation letter to the White House on Friday, Defense news reported.
Her resignation stemmed from a year of escalating clashes with Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who tried to slash agency funds, the report said, citing senior officials.
Gordon-Hagerty was the first woman ever to run the NNSA when President Donald Trump appointed her to the post in February 2018.
The NNSA is a semi-autonomous Energy Department agency responsible for maintaining the country's nuclear arsenal.