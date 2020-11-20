UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Opposes National Lockdown, Closing Schools - Pence

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

Trump Administration Opposes National Lockdown, Closing Schools - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Trump administration does not support another national lockdown because it is not necessary to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, Vice President Mike Pence said during a Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House.

"President Trump has been very clear that we do not support another national lockdown and do not believe it's necessary. We are not calling for a national lockdown and we won't," Pence said on Thursday.

The Coronavirus Task Force members acknowledged there was a surge in the number of people who have tested positive, but noted the United States is far better prepared at present and just weeks away from the launch of the nationwide vaccination.

Pence said that neither the Trump administration nor health experts are in favor of closing schools in response to recent spikes of coronavirus cases.

"We want the American people to know that it is the position of this Task Force, of this administration and of the CDC [The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] that we do not need to close our schools," Pence said.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

6 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

5 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

5 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

5 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

5 hours ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.