Trump Administration Opposes National Lockdown, Closing Schools - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Trump administration does not support another national lockdown because it is not necessary to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, Vice President Mike Pence said during a Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House.

"President Trump has been very clear that we do not support another national lockdown and do not believe it's necessary. We are not calling for a national lockdown and we won't," Pence said on Thursday.

The Coronavirus Task Force members acknowledged there was a surge in the number of people who have tested positive, but noted the United States is far better prepared at present and just weeks away from the launch of the nationwide vaccination.

Pence said that neither the Trump administration nor health experts are in favor of closing schools in response to recent spikes of coronavirus cases.

"We want the American people to know that it is the position of this Task Force, of this administration and of the CDC [The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] that we do not need to close our schools," Pence said.