Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Trump Administration Plans 15Bln Gallon Ethanol Quota for US Fuel Supply in 2020 - EPA

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to increase US ethanol production to help farmers, prompting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to announce on Friday a 15-billion gallon quota for ethanol production in 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) President Donald Trump has approved a plan to increase US ethanol production to help farmers, prompting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to announce on Friday a 15-billion gallon quota for ethanol production in 2020.

"The President recognizes that American farmers are the most productive in the world, and he has found a way to pursue policy that promotes economic growth and supports our producers," the EPA said in a press release.

The agreement approved by Trump "makes improvements to the RFS [renewable fuel standard] program that will better harness the production of our farmers and ensure America remains energy dominant," the release said.

EPA is seeking public comment on a proposed mandate that 15 billion gallons of ethanol be blended into the nation's fuel supply, along with a separate quota for bio-diesel fuel, the release added.

The agreement seeks to compensate for exemptions for small refiners that are unable to meet ethanol production quotas, according to the release.

US farm groups have pressed the Trump administration to increase production of ethanol, which is made primarily from corn and soybeans.

