UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Plans Expand Homeland's Power To Conduct Rapid Deportations - Notice

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:54 PM

Trump Administration Plans Expand Homeland's Power to Conduct Rapid Deportations - Notice

President Donald Trump's administration plans to expand the power of the Department of Homeland Security to conduct rapid deportations of migrants who arrived to the United States illegally, a notice set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) President Donald Trump's administration plans to expand the power of the Department of Homeland Security to conduct rapid deportations of migrants who arrived to the United States illegally, a notice set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday said.

"This Notice enables the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to exercise the full remaining scope of its statutory authority to place in expedited removal, with limited exceptions, aliens determined to ... have been physically present in the United States continuously for the two-year period immediately preceding the date of the determination of inadmissibility," the notice said.

The notice grants the secretary of Homeland Security the power to carry out expedited removals of migrants who arrived to the US across the land border and who have been living in the country for less than two years.

Presently, US immigration authorities do not have the authority to carry out expedited deportations for up to two years after an alien arrives to the United States, the notice said.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

More than 1 million migrants from the Central and South America are expected to cross the US border as illegal aliens this year.

Related Topics

Trump United States Mexico February Border From Million

Recent Stories

Hiker rescues baby deer at Trail 5

18 seconds ago

Women with disabilities facing residence issues in ..

19 seconds ago

Mirza Abdul Rehman for transparency in FPCCI award ..

21 seconds ago

Ukrainian Election Shows Citizens Want Peace With ..

24 seconds ago

Zelensky party heads for absolute majority in Ukra ..

21 minutes ago

Media academy is need of the hour: Dr Firdous Ashi ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.