WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) President Donald Trump 's administration plans to expand the power of the Department of Homeland Security to conduct rapid deportations of migrants who arrived to the United States illegally, a notice set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday said.

"This Notice enables the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to exercise the full remaining scope of its statutory authority to place in expedited removal, with limited exceptions, aliens determined to ... have been physically present in the United States continuously for the two-year period immediately preceding the date of the determination of inadmissibility," the notice said.

The notice grants the secretary of Homeland Security the power to carry out expedited removals of migrants who arrived to the US across the land border and who have been living in the country for less than two years.

Presently, US immigration authorities do not have the authority to carry out expedited deportations for up to two years after an alien arrives to the United States, the notice said.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

More than 1 million migrants from the Central and South America are expected to cross the US border as illegal aliens this year.