Trump Administration Position On Armenian Genocide Not Changed - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:24 PM

Trump Administration Position on Armenian Genocide Not Changed - State Department

The Trump administration does not recognize the events of the last century involving Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide despite the Senate passing a resolution on the matter, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Trump administration does not recognize the events of the last century involving Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide despite the Senate passing a resolution on the matter, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The position of the administration has not changed. Our views are reflected in the President's definitive statement on this issue from last April," Ortagus said.

