Trump Administration Position On Armenian Genocide Not Changed - US State Department

The Trump administration does not recognize the events of the last century involving Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide despite the Senate passing a resolution on the matter, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Trump administration does not recognize the events of the last century involving Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide despite the Senate passing a resolution on the matter, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The position of the administration has not changed. Our views are reflected in the President's definitive statement on this issue from last April," Ortagus said.

In April, US President Donald Trump stopped short of calling the events in the beginning of the last century involving the killing of more than 1.5 million Armenians as genocide and used instead the term "Mads Yegern," an Armenian phrase that translates to "great calamity."

Last Thursday, the US Senate joined the House of Representatives in passing a resolution to recognize the killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

The US House of Representatives voted on the matter on October 29.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Armenians found themselves an increasingly persecuted minority within the ailing Ottoman Empire. In 1915, according to a number of historians, more than 1.5 million Armenians were killed. The events have been recognized as genocide by 23 states as well as by the European Parliament.

Turkey has traditionally rejected the accusations of genocide against the Armenians and insisted that the term "genocide" not be used in relation to the events of 1915. Turkey has called for creating an international commission of historians to study the country's archival documents to develop an objective approach to the events involving Armenians.

