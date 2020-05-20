Trump Administration Prepared for Losses From Risky Lending Made During COVID-19 - Mnuchin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Trump administration is fully prepared to face losses from risky loans made during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at a hearing.

"We're fully prepared to take losses in certain scenarios," Mnuchin said on Tuesday, testifying before a Senate banking committee with Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell.

He said there would be some instances where US businesses that borrowed from the government will not be able to repay.

Mnuchin did not elaborate what the "certain scenarios" would be, but emphasized that the Treasury was ready to distribute the entire $500 billion appropriated to help struggling US businesses.

The COVID-19 crisis has prompted the Treasury and Fed to unleash the largest fiscal response in US history to an emergency, approving and disbursing trillions of Dollars in loans, grants and outright aid to both businesses and individuals to shield them from the country's worst economic downturn.

Mnuchin took heat during the hearing from rival Democrat senators who alleged the administration was forcing workers back into the field without proper care for their health while underpaying them.

"How many workers should give their lives to increase the GDP or the Dow Jones [stock index] by a thousand points," asked Democrat senator Sherrod Brown.

Mnuchin labeled Brown's characterization as "unfair", saying the economy risked unrecoverable damage if the shutdowns over the coronavirus pandemic were allowed to persist without gradual reopening.

"That's absolutely the case. There is the risk of permanent damage. We're conscious of the health issues and we want to do this in a balanced way," he said.