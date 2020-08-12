Trump Administration Preparing Sanctions Against Hezbollah Allies in Lebanon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to unveil new sanctions against Lebanese politicians and businessmen allied with Hezbollah as part of an effort to isolate the group, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials familiar with the plan.

The officials see the widespread outrage and public backlash following the explosion in Beirut as an opportunity to drive a wedge between Hezbollah and its allies in Lebanon, the report said.

Among the potential sanctions targets are Gebran Bassil, a former foreign minister and the son-in-law of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun, according to the report.