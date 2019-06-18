UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Preparing To Bypass Congress To Launch War On Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:52 PM

Trump Administration Preparing to Bypass Congress to Launch War on Iran - Reports

The Trump administration is laying the groundwork to launch an attack on Iran without first securing authorization from Congress, local media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Trump administration is laying the groundwork to launch an attack on Iran without first securing authorization from Congress, local media reported on Tuesday.

In recent months, senior US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton and acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan have been making the case that the administration has the legal authority to launch a war on Iran based on the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), Politico reported.

The two-decade old law authorizes the use of military force against those behind the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States.

The legislation was originally intended to authorize the US war in Afghanistan, but successive administrations have cited the AUMF to justify various military actions around the world, including in Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Georgia and Yemen.

The report noted, however, that the White House, according to a senior administration official, still hopes that the US maximum pressure policy will force Iran back to the negotiating table to discuss a new and improved nuclear deal.

On Monday, Shanahan announced that the US would send an additional 1,000 soldiers to the middle East to address air, naval and ground-based threats in the region. The Pentagon has been stepping up the US military presence in the Middle East since May, in what National Security Adviser John Bolton described as a clear message to Iran.

Relations between the US and Iran have become increasingly hostile since last year, when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began re-imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Afghanistan World Syria Iran Nuclear Pentagon White House Yemen Iraq Trump Georgia United States Middle East May September Congress 2015 Media From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Ministry of Food Security and Research, WWF, and I ..

2 minutes ago

Cypriot President Hopes EU Summit to Take Firm Sta ..

4 minutes ago

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai slams opposition for boycott ..

4 minutes ago

China allocates 50 mln yuan for disaster relief in ..

4 minutes ago

XEn Irrigation appointed as Flood Emergency Office ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, UAE to foster labour, human resources se ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.