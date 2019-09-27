Trump Administration Proposes Resettling 18,000 Refugees in US Next Year - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Trump administration is proposing resettling 18,000 refugees in the United States in fiscal year (FY) 2020, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"The United States anticipates receiving more than 368,000 new refugees and asylum claims in FY 2020," the release said on Thursday. "Of them, 18,000 would be refugees we propose to resettle under the new refugee ceiling."