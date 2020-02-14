Trump Administration Report Shows 'False' Justification for Soleimani Killing - Lawmaker

A Trump administration report to Congress on the US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani makes no mention of earlier claims by President Donald Trump that the operation prevented an Iranian attack on US targets, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A Trump administration report to Congress on the US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani makes no mention of earlier claims by President Donald Trump that the operation prevented an Iranian attack on US targets, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Friday.

"The administration has sent Congress a legally mandated report outlining its legal and policy justifications for the strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. This official report directly contradicts the President's false assertion that he attacked Iran to prevent an imminent attack against United States personnel and embassies," Engel said.