UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Report Shows 'False' Justification For Soleimani Killing - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:14 PM

Trump Administration Report Shows 'False' Justification for Soleimani Killing - Lawmaker

A Trump administration report to Congress on the US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani makes no mention of earlier claims by President Donald Trump that the operation prevented an Iranian attack on US targets, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A Trump administration report to Congress on the US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani makes no mention of earlier claims by President Donald Trump that the operation prevented an Iranian attack on US targets, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Friday.

"The administration has sent Congress a legally mandated report outlining its legal and policy justifications for the strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. This official report directly contradicts the President's false assertion that he attacked Iran to prevent an imminent attack against United States personnel and embassies," Engel said.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Trump United States Congress Top

Recent Stories

South Africa bowl first in second T20I against Eng ..

32 seconds ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index close ..

33 seconds ago

Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College celebrates first par ..

36 seconds ago

VIS withdraws IR of Sindh NPC

38 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) sets aside orders for regulariz ..

11 minutes ago

Turkish Court Clears German-Based Novelist of Terr ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.