WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Trump administration has rescued and brought back home more than 56 Americans who were held in captivity overseas, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Monday.

"Since we get in the administration we have rescued over 56 hostages and detainees who were in 24 countries and returned them home to their loved ones," O'Brien said in address at the Global Security Forum.

O'Brien praised President Donald Trump for making the issue of US citizens held abroad - regardless of whether taken by terrorist organizations or states like Iran, Syria and Russia - a top priority of his administration.

The National Security Advisor noted that when he first started with Trump in a prior position, the US president referred to the captive Americans as hostages..

"He does not care why they were there," O'Brien said. "He doesn't care about their background, their political affiliation or religion. If they are Americans taken overseas, he wants them home. I think he is personally offended that either a government or a terrorist organization would take an American hostage."

Prior to being promoted to head the US National Security Council, O'Brien served as the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs with the Trump administration.