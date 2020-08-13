UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Seeks $105Bln From Congress To Reopen Schools - Pence

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump Administration Seeks $105Bln From Congress to Reopen Schools - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Trump administration is calling on Congress to work with the White House to provide more than $100 billion in funding to reopen schools, Vice President Mike Pence said at a panel event on Wednesday.

"We're calling on Congress to work with us to appropriate another $105 billion, we believe that we can safely reopen our schools," Pence said.

The Trump administration has made reopening schools a sticking point, arguing that the cons of keeping school doors shut this fall outweigh the risks posed by COVID-19.

The results of a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday, revealed that 59% of 2000 polled registered voters oppose reopening K-12 schools at the beginning of the new school year.

