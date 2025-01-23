Trump administration shutters White House Spanish language page

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) President Donald Trump's administration has shut down the White House's Spanish language page.

As of this week, visitors to whitehouse.gov/es now see an error message and the words "page not found" beneath an image of the White House.

Below that, visitors can click on "go to home page" which directs to whitehouse.gov, where a video montage plays featuring Trump.

The move was immediately met with criticism.

"Put this back," Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X.

"Deleting this resource makes it harder for fellow Americans to access essential information, and does nada to lower the costs of groceries for Americans," he said, referencing the wave of inflation that some voters said was their reason for voting for Trump.

According to the Hispanic Council think tank, 43 million people in the United States speak Spanish fluently.

The shuttering of the page comes as Trump leads a crackdown on immigration that heavily targets Spanish speakers from neighboring countries.

While his Democratic opponent in the November election, former vice president Kamala Harris, carried the overall Hispanic vote, a majority of Latino men -- 54 percent -- voted for Trump, according to NBC exit polls.