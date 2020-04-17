UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Slammed For Hostility To Free Press - Journalists Protection Body

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

Trump Administration Slammed for Hostility to Free Press - Journalists Protection Body

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Trump administration needs to abandon its efforts to ignore and discredit the mainstream media and return to the more open policies of previous US administrations, a special report by the Committee to Protect Journalists said.

"Publicly recognize and affirm the role of a free press in a democracy and refrain from delegitimizing or discrediting the media or journalists," the report said on Thursday.

It should also abandon Trump's practice of vilifying individual journalists and media outlets, including on Twitter, it added.

The administration should also resume daily press briefings and ensure that reporters independently credentialed by the White House Correspondents Association are granted access.

The CPJ also called on the administration not to retaliate against media outlets by interfering or threatening to interfere in the financial independence of their owners and to refrain from threats to rescind the broadcasting licenses of television and radio stations it regarded as critical.

