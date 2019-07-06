Trump Administration Still Seeks to Add Citizenship Question in 2020 Census - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The departments of Justice and Commerce are seeking ways to include a question on citizenship status in the 2020 Census after the US Supreme Court decided to block the proposal to incorporate such a question, a court filing revealed on Friday.

"The departments of Justice (DOJ) and Commerce have been asked to reevaluate all available options following the Supreme Court's decision and whether the Supreme Court's decision would allow for a new decision to include the citizenship question on the 2020 Decennial Census," the court filing said.

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump said he is considering the option to issue an executive order to add the citizenship question in the 2020 Census.

Trump said last week that he asked his lawyers to delay the census after the US Supreme Court effectively blocked his administration from adding the question on citizenship status.

The Justice Department confirmed later that the 2020 Census printer has been instructed to begin the printing process without including the citizenship status question.