UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration Still Undecided On Foreign Aid Cuts - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:50 PM

Trump Administration Still Undecided on Foreign Aid Cuts - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Trump administration is still deciding whether to cut the amount of foreign aid the United States provides to other countries and entities.

"With respect to the rescission, the President is still contemplating," Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa. "What I have consistently said with respect to every penny that the State Department spends, including our foreign assistance budget, is we have to get it right."

Related Topics

Budget Trump Ottawa United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

41 minutes ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

32 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

32 minutes ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

32 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

40 minutes ago

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.