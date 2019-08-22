Trump Administration Still Undecided on Foreign Aid Cuts - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Trump administration is still deciding whether to cut the amount of foreign aid the United States provides to other countries and entities.

"With respect to the rescission, the President is still contemplating," Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa. "What I have consistently said with respect to every penny that the State Department spends, including our foreign assistance budget, is we have to get it right."