Trump Administration Still Undecided on Foreign Aid Cuts - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that the Trump administration is still deciding whether to cut foreign aid.

"With respect to the rescission, the president is still contemplating," Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa. "What I have consistently said with respect to every penny that the state department spends, including our foreign assistance budget, is we have to get it right.

"

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that his administration is reviewing foreign aid spending and may make an announcement on possible changes such as cuts in less than a week.

The White House budget office is reportedly considering $2.3 billion in cuts to USAID and another $2 billion in cuts to the State Department.

Earlier on Thursday, media reports suggested that the president has scraped his plan to freeze more than $4 billion in foreign aid.