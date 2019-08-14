Trump Administration Sued by 22 States Over 'Dirty Power' Rule - New York Attorney General

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A coalition of 22 states sued the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a new rule that will allow fossil-fueled power plants to pollute with impunity, the state of New York Attorney General's office said in a statement.

"The ACE [Affordable Clean Energy] rule replaced the Clean Power Plan, the first-ever nationwide limits on one of the largest sources of climate change pollution - existing fossil-fueled power plants. The EPA's rule rolls-back these limits and will have virtually no impact on these emissions," the release said on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was led by New York Attorney General Letitia James who said that Trump's "Dirty Power" rule does not require plants to use the best system of emission reduction available. Trump's idea to upgrade basic equipment will reduce emissions by only 0.7 percent versus the current baseline by 2030, she added.

The International Energy Agency estimates that climate change pollution from the US power sector must be reduced by 74 percent by 2030 below 2005 levels to achieve the goal of limiting worldwide temperature increase to less than two degrees Celsius, according to the statement.