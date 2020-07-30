Trump Administration Supports Increased Lethal Military Aid to Ukraine - Pompeo

The Trump administration supports boosting US lethal military aid to Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Trump administration supports boosting US lethal military aid to Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday.

"The administration does support the increase of lethal aid [to Ukraine]," Pompeo said in response to a question whether he supports increased funding for lethal military aid to Ukraine proposed in the National Defense Authorization Act.