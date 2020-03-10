UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Election Security Tuesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Trump Administration to Brief Congress on Election Security Tuesday - Reports

Top officials in the Trump administration plan to brief two panels of lawmakers later on Tuesday, one in the House of Representatives and one in the Senate, CBS News reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Top officials in the Trump administration plan to brief two panels of lawmakers later on Tuesday, one in the House of Representatives and one in the Senate, CBS news reported.

Members of Congress are expected to hear from FBI Director Christopher Wray, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs and Assistant Attorney General John Demers, among other officials, the report said.

The report was based on an unnamed spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

ODNI is expected to send Bill Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center instead of acting Director and former US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

President Donald Trump ridiculed the briefing in a Twitter message targeting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who will most likely be present for the afternoon event.

"There is another Russia, Russia, Russia meeting today. It is headed up by corrupt politician Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, so I wouldn't expect too much!" the US president said.

Trump decided to tap Grenell after ODNI provided House Democrats - including Schiff - with the latest information on foreign attempts to influence the 2020 US presidential election without first informing him.

