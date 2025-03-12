Trump Administration To Halve Staff At Education Department
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The US Department of Education said Tuesday its was slashing staff numbers by almost half, as President Donald Trump presses ahead with reshaping the Federal government.
The move appears to be the opening gambit in a move to dismantle a department that right-wing Republicans have long detested, accusing it of overreach.
"As part of the Department of Education's final mission, the Department today initiated a reduction in force impacting nearly 50% of the Department's workforce," said Education Secretary Linda McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.
The department had around 4,100 employees when Trump took office.
Almost 600 agreed to resign or retire over the last few weeks as part of a government-wide plan to reduce headcount, overseen by billionaire businessman Elon Musk.
A further 1,300 will be placed on administrative leave on March 21, although they will continue to be paid until June, a statement said, adding no area would be spared the cuts.
"All divisions within the Department are impacted by the reduction, with some divisions requiring significant reorganization to better serve students, parents, educators, and taxpayers," a statement read.
However, it said, statutory programmes would continue unabated -- these include student loans, Pell Grants and funding for students with special needs.
Trump promised to decentralize education as he campaigned for a return to the White House, saying he would devolve the department's powers to state governments.
He has since directed McMahon to "put herself out of a job."
Traditionally, the federal government has had a limited role in education in the United States, with only about 13 percent of funding for Primary and secondary schools coming from federal coffers, the rest being funded by states and local communities.
But federal funding is invaluable for low-income schools and students with special needs. And the federal government has been essential in enforcing key civil rights protections for students.
By law, the Education Department, created in 1979, cannot be shuttered without the approval of Congress.
But Democrats and opponents of the plan see defunding it and firing staff as a way to neutralize it without seeking approval from the House and the Senate.
Democratic Senator Patty Murray, a former chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, accused Trump of "taking a wrecking ball" to the department.
"Families want help to get students' math and reading scores up and ensure their kids can thrive. Instead, Donald Trump is taking a wrecking ball to the Department of Education and robbing our students and teachers of the resources and support they need, so that Republicans can pay for more massive tax cuts for billionaires," said a statement.
"Fewer teachers, less accountability, less resources for students, and more chaos -- it's the last thing students and schools need, but it's exactly what Trump is delivering."
