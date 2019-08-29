Trump Administration To Roll Back Methane Regulations On Thursday - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:35 PM
The Trump administration is expected to weaken regulations on climate-changing methane emissions at oil and gas sites as soon as Thursday, US media reported
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to propose a rule that will lessen restrictions on oil and gas sites to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines and storage facilities, CNBC reported.
Methane has 80 times the heat-trapping capability of carbon dioxide, the report said.
Some major oil, gas and automobile companies have opposed the Trump administration's rollback proposals, according to the report.