Trump Administration to Roll Back Methane Regulations on Thursday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Trump administration is expected to weaken regulations on climate-changing methane emissions at oil and gas sites as soon as Thursday, US media reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to propose a rule that will lessen restrictions on oil and gas sites to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines and storage facilities, CNBC reported.

Methane has 80 times the heat-trapping capability of carbon dioxide, the report said.

Some major oil, gas and automobile companies have opposed the Trump administration's rollback proposals, according to the report.