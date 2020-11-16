UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Administration To Seek Bids On Arctic Oil Leases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:19 PM

Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases

The Trump administration announced plans Monday for oil companies to choose proposed drilling sites as it pushes ahead with a controversial oil leasing plan in its final days in office

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Trump administration announced plans Monday for oil companies to choose proposed drilling sites as it pushes ahead with a controversial oil leasing plan in its final days in office.

The Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday will officially open a 30-day period to accept nominations and comment on some 1.6 million acres (650,000 hectares) in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the agency announced.

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take office on January 20, 2021 after defeating Trump earlier this month.

Related Topics

Oil Trump January Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

6 minutes ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest US restrictions as cases soar

1 minute ago

Nobel committee urges halt to Ethiopia fighting

1 minute ago

Moldova's President-Elect Maia Sandu

2 minutes ago

WHO Expert Confirms 65 Coronavirus Cases Among Hea ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.